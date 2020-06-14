Cities like New York, Seatle and Los Angeles continue to report conglomerations, however it has reduced the number of protesters

. –

UNITED STATES.- The protests Against police violence against African Americans have been reduced in United States with a smaller number of attendees who, yes, continue to go out on the streets of cities like Seattle, Los Angeles and NY with banners and slogans.

This Thursday, hundreds of people gathered in Seattle (Washington, Northeast) in front of the state legislature with banners with the slogan « Black Lives Matter », while some activists distributed food among the attendees, according to the newspaper The Seattle Times.

The neighborhood surrounding the state parliament has become the focus of the protest in recent days: activists forced police to withdraw on Monday after a weekend of mass protests across the United States. and that in Seattle, led to riots.

Since Monday, protesters have occupied the area and named it « Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, » a place where the police are prohibited, food is free, and documentaries are shown at night, reports The Washington Post.