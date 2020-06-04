Autopsy reveals that George Floyd had coronavirus (Covid-19) but that he was asymptomatic. Report indicates that his lungs appeared healthy, but he had a narrowing of the arteries in the heart. Necropsy also confirmed that his death was a homicide.

The autopsy carried out on the body of George Floyd reveals that the African-American man had a coronavirus (Covid-19), according to information provided by the AP news agency and other media such as Fox9.

The report contains about 20 pages and was published by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The chief medical examiner Andrew Andrew’s report released the clinical details, including the one specifying that George Floyd had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 3, but appeared asymptomatic.

The report also noted that Floyd’s lungs appeared healthy, but he had a narrowing of the arteries in the heart.

The Hennepin County coroner’s autopsy of the remains of George Floyd determined that his death was a homicide.

According to the document, published last Monday by The Washington Post, Floyd died of “cardiopulmonary arrest that complicated with the subjugation, limitation and compression of the neck” on May 25 at 21:25 local time.

And he stressed that the victim suffered the injuries that led to his death when he was immobilized by law enforcement.

That medical examination added that Floyd suffered from heart problems and points to “fentanyl poisoning and recent methamphetamine use,” as “significant conditions,” but does not say whether they contributed to his death.

That autopsy was made public after the medical examination ordered by Floyd’s family was released Monday and confirmed that he died of “suffocation due to sustained pressure.”

According to that report requested by the family, “there was a compression of the neck and back that led to a lack of blood supply to the brain,” Floyd said, the lawyer for the victim’s relatives, Benjamin Crump, at a wheel of press.

Last Monday, passers-by who were at the scene of the event recorded with their mobile cameras a video in which police Derek Chauvin is seen pressing Floyd’s neck with one knee for almost nine minutes and his complaints of I couldn’t breathe.

The preliminary medical examination that was included in the complaint against Chauvin, who was detained last week and charged with third-degree murder and reckless manslaughter, found no “physical findings to support the diagnosis of traumatic suffocation or strangulation.”

Next Monday, June 8, Floyd’s wake will be installed in Houston (Texas), where his family lives, and the following day, Tuesday, the funeral will be held.

But earlier this Thursday, June 4, funerals will be celebrated in Minneapolis, where Floyd resided when he passed away, and also in North Carolina – where he was born – on Saturday, June 6.

The forensic records by the autopsy of George Floyd have left shocked several sectors of the population for being a Covid-19 carrier.