This afternoon, the family of George Floyd released the results of a autopsy that they did to his body, where they found that he did die of suffocation due to sustained neck compression.

According to Floyd family attorneys, doctors Michael Baden and Allecia Wilson were hired to conduct the independent autopsy on the African American man.

Doctors contend that the victim died from sustained pressure on his neck that prevented blood circulation to the brain, while the weight on his back prevented him from breathing. Cataloged in the new autopsy of George Floyd as murder the cause of his death.

It wasn’t just the knee on George Floyd’s neck, it was also the weight of the two policemen on his back, ”said attorney Antonio Romanucci.

“I can’t breathe,” said George Floyd before he died.

Despite the fact that the authorities had released an autopsy of the African American man where they claimed that he had not been suffocated, the doctors assure that everything is seen in the video.

What we find is consistent with what people saw. There is no other health problem that could have contributed to his death. The police have this false impression that if you can speak you can breathe. That is not true, ”said Dr. Baden.

Just a couple of days ago, it emerged that Derek Chauvin, the cop who suffocated Floyd, had already worked with him and knew him.

With information from the BBC and USA Today.

