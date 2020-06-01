The music industry will turn off the music to spend a day reflecting on and seeking change in response to the death of George Floyd and the murders of other black people.

Several major record labels organized “Black Out Tuesday” for Tuesday as riots erupted around the world in response to the deaths of Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. The Live Nation and TikTok companies, as well as the Recording Academy, have also posted on social media that they plan to support and endorse the black community.

“On Tuesday June 2, Columbia Records will observe ‘Black Out Tuesday,'” the Sony label representing Beyoncé, Bob Dylan, Adele and John Legend said in a statement. “This is not a day off. Instead, this is a day to reflect and find ways to move forward in solidarity. ”

“We continue to support the black community, our staff, artists, and colleagues in the music industry,” the company continued. “Maybe with the music turned off, we can really listen.”

Among those who have joined “Black Out Tuesday” are Sony’s RCA Records and Epic Records; Republic Music, Def Jam, UMG Nashville, Capitol Records and Island Records divisions of Universal Music Group; and the Atlantic and Warner Records labels of the Warner Music Group. Smaller independent labels, music publishing companies and performance firms have also joined the initiative.

Interscope Geffen A&M, a UMG label that houses stars like Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar, said that in addition to joining “Black Out Tuesday” it will not release new music this week – the first to take that step.

“Instead, IGA will make donations to organizations that help pay bail for protesters who exercise their right to assemble peacefully, assist lawyers working for systemic change, and provide assistance to organizations focused on creating economic empowerment in the black community,” he says. the notice.

IGA delayed releases from MGK, 6lack, Dylan, Jessie Ware, Smokepurp, Lil Mosey, Billy Raffoul, Max Leone, and other artists in coordination with partners such as Alamo, LVRN, The Darkroom, and Bad Boy.

Musicians including Rihanna, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, Demi Lovato, Post Malone, and Harry Styles have spoken out after Floyd’s death and the international riots. Jay-Z released a statement Sunday night demanding that Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison prosecute those responsible for the death of Floyd, a handcuffed black man who begged for air as a white police officer pressed his knee to his neck.

“I, along with the entire sore country, appeal to Attorney General Ellison to do the right thing and prosecute all those responsible for the murder of George Floyd with the full force of the law. This is only a first step. I am more determined to fight for justice than any fight my potential oppressors may have, ”said Jay-Z. “I call on every politician, prosecutor and police in the country to have the courage to do the right thing. Have the courage to see us as aching humans, fathers, brothers, sisters, and mothers, and look at yourself. ”

Racial tensions also escalated following the arrest in February of two white men for the shooting murder of Arbery, a black jogger, in Georgia, and after police in Louisville, Kentucky, shot Taylor at his home in March. .

R&B duo Chloe x Halle, who are releasing their second album, “Ungodly Hour” this Friday, posted on Instagram a version of the protest classic “We Shall Overcome,” a civil rights anthem.

“This week has been very intense for all of us. We have been trying not to understand, because there is no way to understand the terrible murders – we just feel great sadness this week and we are trying to do everything we can to pray and support each other with our voices, “Halle said in an interview. with The Associated Press.

“With all that is happening, we feel that music can be very healing, because it has been so for us by helping us stay sane at the moment,” he added. “As much as we can, we want to share our gift of song to liven up the spirit even for just a few seconds.”