George Floyd, an African-American turned global anti-racism icon

His name is chanted by protesters around the world, his face is on frescoes all over the United States: since his death, George Floyd incarnated, more than anyone else, the victims of police violence and racism in the United States.

“Dad changed the world,” in these words his six-year-old daughter, Gianna Floyd, summed up the paradox of a tragic end, which sparked a moral settling of scores with white supremacists beyond US borders.

On May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis, the 46-year-old African-American died of suffocation under the knee of white police officer Derek Chauvin, who was found guilty of second- and third-degree murder and manslaughter after a three-week trial that just ended. finish in the same city of Minnesota, in the north of the United States.

Large, more than 1.90 meters tall, Floyd was seen by his relatives as someone in favor of peace, sport and the love of God despite his problems with the law and his addictions.

His mother, whom he cried for when she was dying, moved to Houston shortly after he was born in 1973 in North Carolina. He grew up in Third Ward, a poor, predominantly black neighborhood in downtown Houston.

“We didn’t have much, but we always had each other,” said her cousin Shareeduh Tate.

At Jake Yates High School, he served as the older brother to many of the kids in the area. “He taught us to be men,” said his younger brother, Philonise Floyd.

He shone in football and basketball, sport that he would choose in college. “On the court he was a monster, but in life, when he talked to people, he was a gentle giant,” according to Philonise.

During the trial, Courteney Ross, her partner for three years until her death, recounted through tears how he had seduced her with “his deep, hoarse voice.”

He also confided in the dark side of their relationship: his addictions. “It is a classic story of people who become dependent on opiates because of chronic pain. In my case, in the neck and in his, in the back ”, he said.

Throughout the trial, the Floyd family was very close. Every day during the process, a family member was present in the courtroom.

– Jail and God –

Floyd did not complete his university studies and ended up returning to Houston to support his family. In the 1990s, he hit the Houston hip-hop circuit under the name “Big Floyd,” where he enjoyed some success.

But he did not escape the violence that was ravaging Houston then. He had multiple convictions for robbery, trafficking and drug use, which landed him in prison in the late 2000s.

After four years in prison, he turned to God for a charismatic pastor of a church that settled in his neighborhood.

Unable to find a stable job, Floyd went to Minnesota in 2014, to “change the scene” according to his brother, and to help financially the mother of Gianna, his third daughter who has just been born.

He then worked for the Salvation Army, as a truck driver, then became a security guard at a bar before losing his job when Minnesota closed its restaurants to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have my flaws and my weaknesses, and I’m no better than anyone,” George Floyd admitted in a 2017 Instagram post, calling for an end to gun violence.

– “I can’t breathe” –

On May 25, 2020, he bought a pack of cigarettes at a Minneapolis store. The teller suspected that he had given him a counterfeit $ 20 bill and called the police.

Floyd, who had taken fentanyl, a powerful opiate, resisted arrest. It was not violent, but quickly, he found himself handcuffed, lying on the ground and with Chauvin’s right knee on his neck.

For more than nine minutes he begged “I can’t breathe”, then his body stopped shaking. The policeman kept pressing his neck until an ambulance arrived. Too late.

The scene, filmed by passersby, sparked a worldwide wave of outrage. Everywhere, protesters took to the streets, chanting his name and demanding justice, for him and for all African-Americans whose torments he came to embody.

Floyd was buried in June in Houston, along with his mother Larcenia, who died in 2018 and whose nickname “Cissy” he had tattooed on her chest.

In the neighborhood of his childhood, two frescoes pay tribute to him. In one, in front of the red brick housing complex where he grew up, “Big Floyd” is seen with angel wings and a halo on his head.