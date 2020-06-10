The black man whose death inspired a global reflection on racial injustice will be buried Tuesday in Houston, back home after a ride in a horse-drawn carriage.

George Floyd, who was 46 when he died, will be buried with his mother. On May 25, a white Minneapolis police officer squeezed his neck with his knee for several minutes as the man lay dying calling his mother.

The funeral will be private. A public funeral service was held on Monday in Houston, where he grew up, with some 6,000 attendees.

“I can’t breathe”

In the scorching Texas sun, mourners in shirts with Floyd’s image and the words “I can’t breathe” – another of the things he said endlessly when he was reduced by the police – waited for hours to pay their respects. Floyd’s body, dressed in a brown suit, lay in an open golden coffin.

Shortly after the ceremony ended, the coffin was placed in a carriage and escorted by the police back to a funeral home. As the carriage pulled away, Daniel Osarobo, 39, a Houston resident who immigrated from Nigeria, said, “Rest in power. Rest in peace”.

“The police have stopped me. I understand the situation, I can imagine it, ”said Osarobo, who works as an engineer in the oil and gas industry. What if it had been me? What if he had been my brother? What if it had been my sister? What if it had been my son? ”

These are questions that many black Americans have asked themselves, not just in the past few weeks, but for decades.

Floyd’s death sparked international protests and again brought attention to the treatment of African Americans in the United States by the police and the criminal justice system.

Transcendental and previously unthinkable things have happened in the past two weeks: Police departments across the country have reconsidered how they patrol minority neighborhoods; Various legislative chambers have debated the rules on the use of force, and people of different races have had uncomfortable, sometimes heated, conversations about race in a country that is supposed to guarantee equal opportunities for all.

US President Donald Trump suggested yesterday that the 75-year-old protester injured by police in New York State could be part of a montage, a comment the New York governor deemed “unacceptable.” He added that the protester had attempted to intercept police communications.