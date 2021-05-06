George Clooney’s Loves: A Timeline of His Exes and Adventures

The actor has been linked to many women over the years before settling into married and family life.

Kelly preston

Clooney moved in with his girlfriend Kelly Preston in 1988, while they were both actors in distress. The actor once said that “the most important thing in my life is my relationship with Kelly.” Preston died in July 2020 after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

Talia Balm

The actor’s first marriage was to Balsam and took place in Las Vegas in 1989. The couple divorced three years later.

Kimberly russell

Having recently divorced, Clooney began a three-year relationship with Russell, whom he met on the set of a martini commercial. The couple separated in 1995.

Celine balitran

The couple met while Clooney was filming The Peacemaker in Paris in 1996 and the French law student followed him to Los Angeles, where they continued to date until 1999.

Krista Allen

After casting her in 2002’s Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Clooney dated Allen until 2004, when he began dating Lisa Snowdon. Clooney and Allen briefly reconciled before finally breaking up in 2006.

Lisa snowdon

The model dated Clooney on and off for five years before finally ending their relationship in 2006.

Renee Zellweger

Clooney was rumored to have fallen in love with his Leatherheads co-star, but in an interview with W, the pair scoffed at the speculation. “We’ve been married 28 years,” Zellweger joked about their bond.

Sarah larson

Together for less than a year, Larson was Clooney’s date at the 2008 Academy Awards before they retired in 2008.

Elisabetta canalis

After two years together, the A-lister and the Italian television personality parted ways in June 2011.

Stacy Keibler

The ER star dated it for two years before their split in 2013.

Monika jakisic

They first hooked up in 2004 and the duo rekindled their affair in September 2013.

Amal Alamuddin

The couple began dating in October 2013 and reportedly got engaged six months later.

The couple married in September 2014 and welcomed twins, Alexander and Ella, in June 2017.

