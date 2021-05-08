George Clooney makes fun of ‘bat-nipples’ in funny video

If there is a superhero who has had a tumultuous history in his film adaptations, it is undoubtedly Batman

Bruce Wayne has had good days – like the Christopher Nolan trilogy – and terrible days, being the interpretation of George Clooney and his Bat-nipples in Batman & Robin the most criticized by fans. The actor knows this, and in a new ad for his foundation he is not afraid to laugh at it.

Batman & robin it was, on all levels, a failure. So much so that even its director Joel Schumacher has apologized to the fans. Clooney’s ridiculous Bat Man’s nipple suit has been mocked for years, and in Omaze’s hilarious ad – in which the handsome actor plays the worst possible roommate during the pandemic – two references are made to the disastrous movie.

In one of the gags – before the confinement was announced and he was trapped in the home of an unknown man named Byron – Clooney receives a (poor quality) figure of his version of batman, and showing it on camera, he says it cost him “seven dollars. I mean, it’s not the one with the nipples, but it’s still not bad. “

Excelsior Information