George Clooney and Eva Longoria will open a film school for young people in Los Angeles – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

The actors George Clooney, Eva Longoria, Kerry Washington, Mindy Kaling and Don Cheadle will open a high school in the city of Los Angeles, United States, for those students interested in developing a career in the world of cinema.

The institution, which will be part of the Los Angeles public school network, will be located in a mostly Latino area at the Edward R. Roybal Learning Center, northeast of downtown California.

“Our goal is to better reflect the diversity of the country. That means you have to start early. It means creating high school programs that teach young people about cameras, editing, visual effects, sound and all the career opportunities this industry offers, ”Clooney said in a statement.

The educational program will start in autumn 2022 for the first two high school courses, with classes taught by professionals from the audiovisual industry.

Los Angeles school network superintendent Austin Beutner exemplified how secondary education influences the film industry: “Physics is necessary in the choice of a lens by a cinematographer, mathematics is part of the basis of a musical score, critical thinking skills are needed to design a stage ”, he highlighted in the document.

In addition, Beutner, who is the superintendent of the second network of public schools in the United States, only behind New York, assured that “screenwriters require a base in literature and a makeup artist needs to know the chemistry of the different materials they can use. ”.

Of the 650,000 students who attend the schools managed by the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), 80% belong to the Latino and African-American community, proportions that are not reflected either in higher education or in Hollywood.

A few days ago rapper Dr. Dre and businessman Jimmy Iovine announced that they will open a high school in South Los Angeles with the purpose of providing a better education to low-income families.

“It will be for children who want to start their own company or work in a place like Marvel, Apple or companies like that,” Iovine told the Los Angeles Times.