George and Leonard lead Clippers and crush the Hornets

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Paul George had 21 points and 10 assists, Kawhi Leonard added 17 points and the Los Angeles Clippers put two irregular weeks behind them with a 125-98 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night.

Terance Mann scored 16 points and Lou Williams had 15 for the Clippers, who had seven double-digit players and made 23 of 23 free throws in their third win of eight games.

Los Angeles bounced back from tough losses to New Orleans and Dallas in the previous six days with an overwhelming effort against the Hornets, who lost their third game in a row.

Miles Bridges scored 21 points, his best of the season, and Gordon Hayward added 17 for the Hornets, who suffered their worst loss of the season for the second time in three games.

LaMelo Ball contributed 13 points for Charlotte in the rookie’s second game in the Los Angeles area, where he grew up. Ball played a lot in the second half despite suffering obvious discomfort to his right wrist, which appeared to be injured in a fall early on.

George scored 12 points and built a 17-point lead for the Clippers in the first quarter. The hosts held a wide margin the rest of the night and let Leonard rest in the fourth quarter.