TheClooney did not want to sit idly byin these moments so unstable and insecure for the world. The actor and his wife, the lawyer specialized in human rights, have decidedcontribute their grain of sandto fight the pandemic caused by the coronavirus COVID-19.

As the North American website Deadline explains, George Clooney and Amal Clooney have decideddonate a million dollars to different organizationsto mitigate the effects caused by this health crisis.

A part of this money will go to The Motion Picture and Television, an association of which the actor is part and which helps people from the world of cinema and television with few resources. The SAG-AFTRA Foundation will also have part of this donation, thus helping to finance artists who are having a hard time of this break caused by COVID-19.

Besides,Marriage has not forgotten Italy, a country with which they have a great connection. There, the Clooney have their mansion on Lake Como (Milan) and in Venice it was where they said ‘yes, I want’ in a romantic ceremony. For this reason, the couple will help this region of Lombardy, and also the Food Bank of Lebanon, Amal’s native country.

A million dollar donation in addition to that made by other stars such as Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, or Kylie Jenner herself to the hospitals in Los Angeles.

