Next Sunday the presidential elections of Argentina, the country – together with Brazil– with greater diplomatic weight in South America. The Argentine progressives, represented in the candidacy of Alberto Fernández–Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, They could regain lost power against Mauricio Macri in 2015, who previously held since 2003.

The neoliberal administration of the president Macri It has worsened all the economic, social and labor indexes in Argentina, so the surveys carried out so far indicate an unappealable victory for the candidate for President Alberto Fernández, and his candidate for Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.

>> Keys to the economic and social failure of Mauricio Macri <<

The American continent is fully aware of the results of these elections, which are held in the midst of other calls of lesser geopolitical importance -general in Bolivia with its second round scheduled for December, presidential elections in Uruguay the same day as those of its important neighbor, and also on October 27 the regional ones will take place in Colombia-, because of the international importance of Argentina’s economy and diplomacy.

There are many disputes outside the democratic channels in different American nations, promoted by the national oligarchies of each country, with support – more or less direct – from the administration of Donald trump. The largest of these is assumed by Venezuela, whose government is an ally of the electoral option led by Fernández, in that the last time the Argentine left held power, he gave diplomatic support to the Bolivarian government.

The socialist country, today ruled by Nicolás Maduro, is suffering an external blockade together with an internal boycott that impedes the work of the powers elected by popular vote and the institutions of the State. A victory for the progressive camp in Argentina would mean a new impetus to the dialogue that the government and the opposition are holding in Venezuela, which, being already supported by Mexico, has prevented the United States from completing its long-drawn-out coup attempt. What would end up giving greater strength to the group of countries that, together with the UN, consider the agreement negotiated between the two Venezuelan political sectors, is the best and only possible solution.

Argentina would also serve to avoid coup attempts by violent expressions that the United States regularly unleashes in countries with left-wing executives, such as the one that was perpetrated during the summer of 2018 in Nicaragua.

On the other hand, her diplomacy, as the Mexican has done, would abandon the imperialist forums by which USA it imposes the foreign policy of Latin American countries with more or less conservative governments, which would reduce even more force the interventionist claims of Donald trump in neighboring countries whose governments do not follow the baton that guides the interests of large American companies.

Failing to support US interventionist plans in the Organization of American States would allow leftist governments to develop their government program presented at the polls, without being forced to spend resources defending themselves against attacks whose impact is suffered by citizens in the absence of shortages of medicines and food, and in a reduction of their purchasing power.

Furthermore, a victory for the left in the southernmost country of the continent would once again give a boost to the territorial unity agenda without the US or Canada that he, along with Lula and Chávez, promoted the former Argentine president. Nestor Kirchner.

A renewed support for institutions such as UNASUR and CELAC would complicate the existence of the repression against the civilian, peaceful and unarmed population that the citizens of Ecuador, Honduras, Chile and Haiti.

Both supranational institutions have diplomatic channels that, without interfering in the internal affairs of the member states, are capable of challenging governments to respect the basic rights of their populations, as demonstrated during the past decade, when UNASUR and CELAC led the diplomatic scene in America, poverty was reduced throughout the continent thanks to economic policies contrary to neoliberalism taken in them, there was political stability that the OAS It has not been able to maintain it, and social and political problems used to be solved through dialogue between the parties involved, without resorting to states of emergency that allow repression.

