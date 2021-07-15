Geological catastrophes every 27.5 million years?

Over the past five decades, scientists have proposed hypotheses that there is a cycle that periodically causes major geological events, including volcanic activity and mass extinctions on land and at sea. Depending on each hypothesis, this cycle covers approximately between 26 and 36 million years. However, early work on these correlations in the geological record was hampered by limitations in the dating of geological events, which prevented scientists from conducting quantitative investigations.

Now, radioisotope dating techniques have improved considerably and, together with adjustments to the geological time scale that have increased its chronological precision, have made it possible to obtain new data on the chronology of past phenomena. Using the latest available dating data, the team of geologist Michael Rampino, a professor at New York University in the United States, compiled up-to-date records of major geological events from the last 260 million years and conducted further analyzes.

The team analyzed the antiquities of 89 important and well-dated geological events from the last 260 million years. These events include marine and terrestrial extinctions, large volcanic lava discharges, events in which the oceans were left without oxygen, fluctuations in sea level, and changes in the Earth’s tectonic plates.

The study authors found that these global geologic events typically cluster at 10 different time points over 260 million years. Each of these accumulations of events is separated from the previous one and the next by approximately 27.5 million years.

The new study reveals that global geological events (added on the vertical axis) are generally grouped at 10 different time points over the past 260 million years (represented on the horizontal axis). Each of these peaks of activity is separated from the previous one and the next by about 27.5 million years. The peaks and the homogeneity of their separation are clearly seen in this graph. (Image: Rampino et al. Geoscience Frontiers)

The most recent group of geological events occurred approximately 7 million years ago, suggesting that the next peak of large-scale geological activity will occur more than 20 million years from now.

The reason for this striking chronological pattern is unknown, although the study authors think it may be due to cycles of activity inside the Earth (geophysical processes related to the dynamics of tectonic plates) and perhaps to cycles in the orbit of the Earth. Earth in space. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)