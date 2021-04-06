Geoff Johns accused of racism for rejecting Regé-Jean Page on Krypton – Tomatazos

Ray Fisher’s misconduct allegations during Justice League reshoots – 41% seem to be just the tip of the iceberg. In a new report, which reviews Geoff Johns’ career at the helm of several DC titles, he states that he would also have refused to give way to a more diverse cast on the Krypton series, rejecting actors of color and LGBT characters in that little known series.

In a new report, the Hollywood Reporter magazine reveals that added to the dispute with the actor Ray fisher, the producer and screenwriter Geoff johns has also had trouble in the past with being more receptive to characters of color and LGBT, particularly in the series Krypton, in which he would have vetoed the possibility that the main character was a black man, for whom they were targeting the Bridgerton star – 92% Regé-Jean Page.

This is what the magazine says:

Multiple sources tell us that the creators of the show were convinced to do a non-traditional casting and that Regé-Jean Page, who would later become Bridgerton’s big star, had auditioned for the role of Superman’s grandfather. But Johnson, who was overseeing the project, said Supeman couldn’t have a black grandfather. The creators also wanted to make a superhero, Adam Strange, gay or bisexual, but sources say John vetoed that idea.

In case you haven’t heard from her, Krypton is a series that aired on the Syfy channel and was developed by screenwriter David S. Goyer, from The Man of Steel – 55%, and follows the adventures of Seg-El, Superman’s grandfather to save his planet. The show only ran for two seasons and was canceled.

Regarding the accusation of that decision, to prevent the main character from being black, has racial motives, the producer’s representatives say that he “believed that the fans would expect the character to resemble a young Henry Cavill.” And that is why he did not allow the character to be colored, to maintain some continuity with what they saw in the past DCEU movies.

Regarding the character who did not stop being LGBT, the producer’s representatives recalled that he has tried to take off series with protagonists of sexual diversity that he has presented before the Warner Bros studio and said the following:

Geoff celebrates and supports LGBT characters, including Batwoman, who in 2006 was reintroduced as LGBT in a series of comics co-written by Johns.

Johns is one of many producers, connected to the turbulent Justice League production, who have been singled out by Fisher for abusing their positions of power and creating a toxic work environment and having racial motives to eliminate most of the Cyborg story from the film, which were finally able to see the light of day thanks to the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%.

