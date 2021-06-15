in U.S.

Gentleman of football: Gianluigi Buffon will return to Parma, the club where he started his career


Buffon will return to the club where he began his career, in search of giving him joy.

Photo: Marco Bertorello / . / .

Gianluigi Buffon will return to Parma, club in which he began his historic career, most likely to conclude with his cycle as an active footballer. Fabrizio Romano reported the news. “Gigi” will sign until 2023. Surely he will seek to finish his career by giving him a promotion to “Los Cruzados”, after their relegation from Serie A in the campaign just ended.

Buffon confirms that he is not retiring, and that he will continue to play soccer in the next season. He will be joining Parma, confirmed… The contract will be signed until June 2023Romano pointed out.

With the Parma, 26 years ago, Buffon began his legendary path in the world of football. He joined the youth team at age 13, and four years later he made his Serie A debut.

He played 169 games in his first cycle, reaching three titles with the club: Italian Cup (1999), Italian Super Cup (1999) and UEFA Cup (1999). He then made the leap to Juventus, where he cemented his legacy. And now he returns to Parma, to make it even bigger.

Buffon’s achievements don’t stop. This Monday, “Gigi” announced the birth of the Buffon Academy, academy to train the archers of the new generations.

A new exciting adventure. One of those challenges that I like: motivating young people who love the role of goalkeeper … Let it be the beginning of something much greaterBuffon wrote via Instagram.

An example on and off the court. A gentleman of football, and of life. Don Gianluigi Buffon.

