Gente del cine will support United We Can in the Madrid elections, starting with a spot by Daniel Guzmán

Although it may not seem like it, the 4M campaign starts now. From this Monday, April 19, the parties will take out the heavy artillery for the elections of the Community of Madrid that are held on May 4. Y For United We Can, part of that heavy artillery is the support of some people in Spanish cinema, starting with Daniel Guzmán.

The actor of ‘Here there is no one who lives’ and director of ‘In exchange for nothing’ signs a spot entitled ‘You dedicate’ in which two young people discuss current affairs in Spain. One of them urges his friend to vote to stop the rise of communism that Podemos and “el coletas” represent. Throughout the conversation, their arguments will convince the other young man to vote, but precisely for United We Can. “Thank you for opening my eyes”, sentence at the end of the spot.

It’s up to you. ? A short of @danielguzman. pic.twitter.com/isytCA4Lum ? WE CAN (@ WE CAN) April 19, 2021

This is the first of several videos that the party whose candidacy is headed by Pablo Iglesias will be publishing in the coming days. According to eldiario.es, other names in the industry that have collaborated with United We Can are Carlos Bardem, Juan Diego Botto and Alberto San Juan. A risky decision on the part of the actors and filmmakers, taking into account how expensive it has been for Spanish cinema to position itself politically in recent decades.

Daniel Guzmán, director

About five years have passed since ‘In exchange for nothing’, Daniel Guzmán’s debut feature, struck at the Goya Awards. Of the six big heads for which it was nominated, among them the one for Best Film, it won the Best New Director and Best New Actor for Miguel Herrán. Herrán has not lacked work as an actor since then, highlighting his participation in the Netflix phenomena ‘La casa de papel’ and ‘Elite’, but Guzmán has not yet returned to theaters as a director.

That will change soon: he has already shot his second film, a comedy entitled ‘Joaquín González’ that was recorded in times of pandemic. We are looking forward to seeing it.