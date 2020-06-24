Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Before we had already told you about Genshin Impact, action RPG and open world that will be offered under a free-to-play scheme and that will share an online environment with PS4, PC and mobile. Well, this game, developed by the Chinese studio miHoYo and that has provoked diverse reactions when compared in art with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, is preparing to celebrate its Closed Beta on PS4.

Through a statement, miHoYo reported that Genshin Impact will carry out its Final Closed Beta, which will stand out this time as the first to test the game and its online environment on PS4. According to the information, the Beta will take place on July 2 and will allow PS4, PC and mobile users to test the cooperative mode, so they can form teams to meet and face the missions and dangers of the Teyvat continent .

One of the Genshin Impact scenarios

In this sense, the Genshin Impact Closed Beta will allow you to discover 2 of the 7 cities that exist in Teyvat, Mondstadt and Liyue, as well as the large portion of territory that surrounds each one. There, the teams of 4 will face different types of enemies, in addition to being able to explore the territory and discover some secrets.

On the other hand, the development team reported that the Genshin Impact combat system will offer different options, but will shine when unleashing elemental combos.

Genshin Impact is scheduled to debut on PS4, PC and mobile this year and at this link you will find more information about this game.

Stay here at LEVEL UP.