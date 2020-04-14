One of the titles that caused controversy in recent years was Genshin Impact, an RPG and open world created by the Chinese company MiHoYo, due to its similarity in art and design with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Despite some criticism received by fans who did not understand the proposal and its influences, the project went ahead and details about its business model were only confirmed because it will be a free-to-play for PS4, Switch, PC and mobile .

Through a publication on the official site of Genshin Impact (via Wccftech), Hugh Tsai, producer of the game, announced that it is a free-to-play but assured that this does not mean that it is a title that lacks ambition because The development team’s commitment is to offer a huge and adventurous world that satisfies different types of players. In that sense, the creative noted: “I am often asked if this is an MMORPG. I think the key difference in Genshin Impact is that the world belongs to you. You decide how you want to play, whether as a single player adventure. that you will experience alone or you can invite other players whenever you want. Some of the feedback we got during our closed beta was that there was not enough content after 50 hours. We believe in supporting our games long term. From the beginning, our goal was make Teyvat a great immersive world that can explore and grow and evolve over time. “

On the other hand, Tsai responded to questions from fans regarding the monetization of Genshin Impact given that it is a free-to-play: “while we wanted to focus on the central game in this Closed Beta, some players asked the question about its monetization. Genshin Impact will eventually launch as a free game and we want it to be player friendly and fair. We will keep it updated once we have more details confirmed. “

Genshin Impact is slated to debut this year on PS4, Switch, PC, and mobile.

