We continue with the emotions of this Tuesday, June 30, continuing with the date 29 of the Serie A 2019-2020when the Genoa seek to take advantage of their local status to add a victory that takes them away from the relegation zone, but they will have to do a perfect duel against a Juventus that will go out to impose its hierarchy in the Luigi Ferraris Stadium.

Time and Channel Genoa vs Juventus

Campus: Luigi Ferraris Stadium, Genova, Italy

Hour: 9:45 pm from Italy. 2:45 pm from Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru. 4:45 pm from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. 12:45 pm PT / 3:45 pm ET in the United States.

Channel: ESPN in Mexico and Latin America. ESPN + in the United States.

Genoa vs Juventus LIVE

The box of Genoa He has had a difficult campaign that has them fighting with everything for salvation, given that after 28 days they have only added 6 wins, 8 draws and have been defeated 14 times.

He Genova It comes from a good draw last day when they visited Brescia in a duel that they lost 2-0 in 13 minutes, but with goals from Iago Falque and Andrea Pinamonti they made it 2-2 final.

For its part, the Juventus He is fulfilling a great campaign that has them very close to the title, but they cannot slack off. After 28 dates they add 22 wins, 3 draws and they have lost in 3 duels.

The Vecchia Signora comes from a resounding victory last day when it was their turn to receive Lecce achieving a clear 4-0 with goals from Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain and Matthijs de Ligt.

As he Genoa as the Juventus they know the importance of this match since both clubs want to achieve the victory that allows them to take a big step in the fight for their goals; in the general table we find Il Grifone in position 17 with 26 points, while the Vecchia Signora is leader with 69 units in the A series. At the end of the game we will have the best summary, with the repetition of the goals and the final result. Genoa vs Juventus.

Genoa vs Juventus LIVE Time, Channel, Where to watch Day 29 Serie A 2019-2020