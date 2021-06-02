Genoa has not decided whether it will take action against Cospedal after his indictment

The former general secretary of the PP María Dolores de Cospedal, this Wednesday, in Madrid. (Photo: Europa Press via Getty Images)

The PP has not yet decided whether it will take any disciplinary action against the former Defense Minister and former Secretary General of the party María Dolores de Cospedal, after her indictment in the case investigating the Kitchen operation. Sources in Genoa have insisted on requesting respect for the presumption of innocence.

The judge of the National Court Manuel García-Castellón has cited Cospedal and her husband, businessman Ignacio López del Hierro, as investigated (new status of accused) for their alleged involvement in the parapolitical espionage that would have been organized in the Interior against the former Treasurer of the PP Luis Bárcenas and his family.

As soon as the news was known, Genoa has appealed to the presumption of innocence. “As long as there is no conviction, Cospedal is innocent,” said the party spokesman and mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida.

Respect for the presumption of innocence

In similar terms, the deputy secretary of Communication of the PP, Pablo Montesinos, has expressed himself from Zaragoza, who has also added that the PP “is a serious and state party” and does not act “like some formations […] that when they do not like a judicial decision, they charge against the separation of powers, against judicial independence and target a judge ”.

For now, the national leadership of the PP maintains that “there is nothing decided” on whether it could open an information file to the former secretary general of the party or suspend her from membership, according to the sources consulted.

