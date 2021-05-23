Genoa get the three points after beating Cagliari 0-1

05/22/2021 at 10:50 PM CEST

The team of Davide ballardini won 0-1 at Cagliari on the last day of Serie A. The Cagliari He faced the match with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 0-0 in the last duel played against him AC Milan. On the part of the visiting team, the Genoa he was defeated 3-4 in the last game he played against the Atalanta. The locals, at the end of the match, remained in sixteenth place in the classification, while the Genoa it was placed in eleventh place.

The game started in a favorable way for him Genoa, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal from Eldor Shomurodov in minute 15. With this score the first half of the match ended.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the score 0-1.

During the match, both coaches exhausted all their changes. By the Cagliari they entered from the bench Joseph Duncan, Gabriele zappa, Giovanni simeone, Gaston Pereiro Y Riccardo sottil replacing Radja Nainggolan, Nahitan Nández, Alberto Cerri, Alessandro Deiola Y Charalampos Lykogiannis, while changes by the Genoa They were Valon Behrami, Yayah kallon, Miha zajc, Ivan Radovanovic Y Domenico Criscito, which entered through Andrea Masiello placeholder image, Marko pjaca, Goran pandev, Eldor Shomurodov Y Davide zappacosta.

A total of four yellow cards and one red card were seen in the match. The locals showed a yellow card to Andrea Carboni, while the visiting team was cautioned with yellow to Valon Behrami, Filippo Melegoni Y Kevin strootman and with red to Valon Behrami (2 yellow).

With this season-ending defeat, the Cagliari it ranked 16th in the table with 37 points. The Genoa, meanwhile, he stayed in eleventh place with 42 points at the end of the game.

Data sheetCagliari:Alessio Cragno, Andrea Carboni, Ragnar Klavan, Daniele Rugani, Nahitan Nández (Gabriele Zappa, min.46), Alessandro Deiola (Gastón Pereiro, min.69), Razvan Marin, Charalampos Lykogiannis (Riccardo Sottil, min.80), Alberto Cerri (Giovanni Simeone, min.69), Joao Pedro Galvao and Radja Nainggolan (Joseph Duncan, min.11)Genoa:Alberto Paleari, Andrea Masiello (Valon Behrami, min.46), Cristian Zapata, Edoardo Goldaniga, Marko Pjaca (Yayah Kallon, min.46), Kevin Strootman, Nicolo Rovella, Filippo Melegoni, Davide Zappacosta (Domenico Criscito, min.90) , Goran Pandev (Miha Zajc, min.57) and Eldor Shomurodov (Ivan Radovanovic, min.86)Stadium:Sand SardiniaGoals:Eldor Shomurodov (0-1, min. 15)