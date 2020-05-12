“From a young age I was destined to make a Popeye movie,” director Genndy Tartakovsky once said. Unfortunately, that movie hasn’t materialized yet, but that’s something that could change in the near future.

The filmmaker, responsible for the trilogy ‘Hotel Transilvania’, spent years working on a Popeye film for Sony Pictures Animation, but the project ended falling apart in 2015. Now, as reported by Animation Magazine, Tartakovsky will be developing again an animated film about the Spinach-loving sailor, so after all, he might end up fulfilling his destiny.

According to the medium, Tartakovsky would have partnered with King Features, currently holding the rights to the character, with the clear intention of making a new feature film. What is not clear is whether his work at Sony will continue or if, on the contrary, the project will start from scratch.

You have to remember that Tartakovsky left the project five years ago due to a disagreement with the studio. “There was a tug of war. They wanted to update it completely and I couldn’t do it because it would no longer be Popeye. I love the character, I grew up with him,” he said. the director in autumn 2015.

Sony started developing this CG movie of Popeye in 2010, and once Tartakovsky left, the studio hired ‘Ratchet & Clank’ writer T.J. Fixman to review the script. From there many doubts arise, because to this day a general agreement remains in force between the filmmaker and Sony Pictures Animation. Follow the study involved in the project? Will Fixman’s latest draft be valid? Will they keep the same designs for the characters?

I leave you finally with a video from a few years ago where we see several animation tests of Tartakovsky’s Popeye: