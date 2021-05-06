Genk and Deportivo agree to transfer center-back Mujaid Sadick

21-year-old central

The Belgian Genk and Deportivo de La Coruña have agreed on the future transfer of the youth squad of the Galician team Mujaid Sadick, international in the lower categories of the Spanish team and one of the players with the greatest projection of the club.

The operation, which was advanced by Onda Cero and sources close to the negotiation have confirmed, although it has not been made official for now, will be around 2 million euros depending on variables and will make the center the largest transfer of Second B.

Mujaid Sadick joined Deportivo in 2016

Mujaid Sadick, who trained with the team this Wednesday, arrived at Deportivo in 2016 at just 16 years old to reinforce youth B and made his debut in 2018 in the First Division under the guidance of Dutch coach Clarence Seedorf, former player of teams such as Real Madrid and the Milan.

He returned to the subsidiary after Deportivo’s relegation to the Second Division, now without Seedorf, and it was difficult for him to assimilate it, but the arrival of Luisito Míguez in the second team made him re-emerge in his career and last season Luis César Sampedro opened the doors of the first team in the silver category.

A fixture in the defense of the Galician team of Second Division B

In the current campaign, Mujaid has been a fixture in Deportivo’s defense in Second Division B, although before the course began the club considered looking for a loan to a higher-category team as long as the center-back signed the renewal of his contract.

This did not occur, his relationship expires in June 2022 and, to prevent the central defender from going free next year and given the continuity of the team in the third category, Deportivo, which is in the red, has chosen to sell it to the Genk. Next Sunday, his time at Deportivo will conclude against Numancia de Soria, although it is likely that he will no longer play that match.

