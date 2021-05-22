Genius or heresy? This Tesla Model S has a Chevrolet V8 engine and is alive (+ video)

Useless, household appliances … countless derogatory epithets and nouns have been thrown at electric mobility. Many claimed that one day the dreaded “anti-Tesla” would arrive, a gasoline car designed to deliver justice and become the hero that these inveterate petrolheads demanded at all costs. What was not known is that this savior It would be a Tesla himself converted into what has been one of his main enemies: the combustion car.

Leaving aside the irony and exaggeration, let’s focus on the striking case that concerns us today and that will surely arouse the curiosity of any car lover. And it is that someone with a charitable soul saw a future in a homeless Tesla Model S that, after a flood was primed with him and his electrical mechanical scheme, nobody wanted.

Far from trying to keep their designation of origin intact, Rich Rebuilds decided to turn the Tesla saloon into what they have always feared. Because no, it has not followed in the footsteps of many manufacturers that transform classic cars into electric ones; has wanted to face the world and turn it upside down when carrying out the first swap from electric motor to naturally aspirated V8.

To be more specific, the heart donor has been a Chevrolet Camaro that has allowed its 6.5-liter V8 LS to end up in the guts of a Tesla. Undoubtedly, the retrofit has not been an easy task, but Rich and his team can be proud to have carried it out successfully as this video that immortalizes the first start treasures. Come and enjoy, or shout to the sky.