We live in a world where Social networks are the main configurator of our public image. The celebrities who harvest millions of fans on platforms such as Instagram therefore face the dichotomy of being at the same time influential figures revered by masses of followers and very easy to target. the ruthless attacks of trolls and Internet users loaded with slime. And if someone who knows these two poles well is the tennis player Genie Bouchard.

The Canadian is a star of the network and its celebrity has long since crossed the borders of sports. In fact, in recent years, Bouchard has garnered more attention for his online posts than for his professional performance. And it is that, despite the fact that a few years ago it managed to place itself in fifth place in the world ranking (specifically, in 2014) and was then seen by the media as a promise of the racket, today his position in the tennis elite is much more discreet and occupies only number 332 in the WTA.

But although injuries and poor performance in competitions have dimmed its sporty brilliance, Bouchard continues on top of Instagram, where he has more than two million followers and each of his posts is received with enthusiasm. The young woman regularly shares poses, selfies and images from her daily life, and his high virtual activity has forced him to get used to criticism from all kinds of ‘haters’.

And now, in an interview with CNN, the tennis player has been openly honest about how she carries insults and unpleasant comments of the users. “It is hard,” he confessed, “but The most important thing is not to hate back. Accept it for what it is. Understand that it is more a reflection of themselves and how they feel, and that does not necessarily mean that you are a horrible person. “

Bouchard acknowledges that it has sometimes become very costly for him to endure so much free attack. “There is a lot of negativity out there”, he reflected, before admitting that “he doesn’t read everything” what people post because “it would be a waste of time”. His trick, as he has said, is “focus on the positive.” “I realize that everyone has ‘haters'”he explained, “And that means that you have risen up for something or that you have done something with your life. You have to take it as a reverse compliment.”

The Canadian insisted during her talk with the media that many of the criticisms come from people who “have their own problems or are bad and negative.” “You shouldn’t worry about something like that”he added, “I take a step back and I don’t take it personally.”

Bouchard also defended his intense activity in networks, hinting at his age: “I was born in a generation in which Facebook was everything at 14 years old and all your friends published things. Although I have been in the public spotlight, I have remained true to who I am and to my generation, using social networks as if I were a normal kid. For me, it is second nature. “