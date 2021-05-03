Genially, the startup that wanted to defeat Powerpoint conquers the US.

It is perhaps one of the most recognized phrases in The Office: “Powerpoint is boring.” Dwight Schrute embodied what millions of employees around the world had always thought about one of Micrososft’s most popular office tools. Many others later, like the also hated Prezi, have tried to occupy that place in the world. Genially, a startup from Cordoba, has achieved what so many others did not: Stand up to the giant with boring slides. Today they can already say that they have landed in the United States to rub shoulders with the greats of entrepreneurship.

Now they are aware that they are a global company that, although still without direct competition, faces an ecosystem in which excess noise can be voracious. Getting noticed is necessary, but very complex.

Founded by Juan Rubio, Luis García and Chema Roldán, Genially was born as a result of a consulting firm from communication and marketing on sustainability. With their transformation into Genially in the early days of the 2008 crisis, they soon found a niche in which, to date, they have not found a rival.

Now, with four rounds of financing behind us and two crises in tow (that of 2008 and that of the coronavirus), Genially found in New York the ability to go international. If to date they have raised just over 5.5 million euros in several minor operations, the founders of Genially declare to Hypertextual that they are about to close the fifth in discord. “It will be more than 15 million”, explains Juan, “and in this new round we will have investors from Silicon Valley and New York.” It is one of the successes of the entrepreneurship of this 2021.

And they don’t really need the money for cash flow. They declare that they have not yet touched anything of the 4.4 million euros they raised in February 2020. “We are a profitable company,” he explains. However, the vocation of this new budding operation aims to seek a new value for the Cordoba company.

From Córdoba to the world

From the hand of Juan, a biologist by training, the first steps of the germ of Genially was in that of a consultancy that sought to make green issues attractive. Heineken, Iberia, the Government of Spain and even the European Union knocked on his door. The main reason to work with these profiles? «They were the only ones with a budget for interactive content at that time ”, explains Juan.

Genially that rare warning of startups that were out of the trend of entrepreneurship in big cities

Over time, customers began to ask for their own tool to be able to modify that expensive content and to be able to do what large companies like the most: recycle to save costs. But with 95% of the effort focused on programming for a single presentation, the idea was called insane. However, “what was crazy at first turned out to be a market opportunity.” Luis and Chema joined Juan in creating a simple tool to create complex presentations of any kind. The code was there, but usability was another much more complex issue.

It also had to be a company with niche and international vocation. Created in 2008 in one of the cities with the most unemployment in Spain during the crisis, they had to start from that base. Now, Luis points to a stark reality: “We are crisis entrepreneurs.” What they learned a little more than 10 years ago is now a lesson that has made them pass the coronavirus crisis with ease and, moreover, successfully. “We have always done crisis management,” says Juan

It was already, in addition, that rare bird of startups that were out of the trend of the big cities. If now with the pandemic the eye is on that incentive for entrepreneurship outside the walls of large cities, in 2008 it was not common to see these examples outside the point of influence of the few investors that existed at that time.

“When you start out of the capital cities, but you want to be with the big companies, you have to do a lot of niche work. With that model we were already national leaders because we were the only ones who brought together environment, design and programming. That allowed us from Córdoba to work nationally and internationally. “ Luis Garcia

A tool to conquer them all, but without reinventing the wheel

Genially was born in the first instance as a project for freemium use that was pivoting until it reached what it is today. With 14 countries under its wing of operations and more than 12 million usersIn the first 6 months of operations alone, they reached clients from 100 different regions.

How they did it? The reality is that great ideas often come from very simple issues. If in more than 30 years nobody has managed to put Powerpoint aside, it is for a very simple reason: has become a standard so common that anyone can use it. Genially wanted to be a standard.

“One of the things that when we present the company is that we try to create a tool based on office automation that everyone knows by vitaminizing it with web options. You cannot create a tool that changes the standards, you have to do something based on them to make it comfortable and accessible » Chema Roldan

In other words, you don’t have to reinvent the wheel. While Genially’s options have opened up much more originality within the world of content presentations, usability remains within everyone’s reach.

Coronavirus = success

Genially is one of those technologies that the health crisis due to the coronavirus has done very well. Its growth, which was already good, soared during the months of the pandemic. The technological had been growing in the large companies sector (Telephone, Michelin or the University of Oxford), but school education had its biggest vein. With the closure of schools in half the world, the tool became indispensable.

“We realized that in China there were many infected and we began to think about how to help those countries where education was paralyzed. We had no idea it would get here. Far from assuming a decrease in use and demand, it was the opposite. All these months of pandemic we saw that countries in which we had 800 monthly registrations we saw that they multiplied x10 ». Luis Garcia

This, for a company still growing, meant two things. The first of them at a logistical level. “Going from having x users to x10 overnight was a challenge”, Chema points out, “the technical team has had to work very hard during these months for everything to work.” Chema and his programmers are perhaps one of the few who can say that confined to home they have lost weight.

Also that any decision must be thought of the strictest scalability. Gone are the days of “we added this just because, decisions now cost more money than ever and should serve your new horde of global users.

And beyond its growing company, which now comprises more than 100 employees, is that Genially is also one of those technologies that the world of offices has left behind. Keeping its headquarters in Córdoba, the rest have closed and have not even opened. New York, where a brand new space was going to be released in Manhattan, is now left behind.

