Geneva Motor Show returns in 2022

One of the first auto industry events to be canceled in 2020 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic was the Geneva Motor Show, which after several complications, large losses of money and a new cancellation for this 2021, sold it to Palexpo, the firm in charge of the facilities where it is carried out. But the news seems to be improving and according to the organizers, the event will return in 2022.

On February 17 and 18 there will be press days for later open the doors of the 91st edition of the Geneva Motor Show to the general public between February 19 and 27. Although at the moment they have not given more details, the organizers say that this new version will be an exciting evolution with respect to the previous ones and that it will be “substantially different from the past”.

“With the sending of the offer packages, we officially start the organization of the 2022 Geneva Motor Show,” said Sandro Mesquita, CEO of the event. “My team and I we are eager to present our concept to exhibitors and then to the public. We hope that the health situation and the consequent regulations against Covid-19 will allow us to make it a reality ”.

Over the next few weeks, more information would begin to be revealed confirm the manufacturers that will take part in the 2022 Geneva Motor Show. Let us remember that one of the reasons why the event was not held this year was that many of them argued that due to the high costs of participation it would not be feasible for them to do so.