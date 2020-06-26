GENEVA, Jun 26 (.) – A French artist painted a large biodegradable work of art on the lawn of the United Nations’ European headquarters in Geneva, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of its founding on Friday.

Saype, whose real name is Guillaume Legros, created the fresco « World In Progress » to remind current generations of their duty towards the future and nature. It represents two children kneeling in a circle surrounded by animals, while they draw a tree.

« Through children you can express deep thoughts, but in a lighter and more poetic way. You can talk about the world and the values ​​that we are leaving you, » Saype told ..

The 31-year-old graffiti artist created the image by spraying an ecological mix of chalk and charcoal on 6,000 square meters of grass at the United Nations Palace in Geneva. His ephemeral earlier works from his « Beyond Walls » series have appeared near monuments from Ivory Coast to Paris.

His latest work was donated by the host country, Switzerland. The League of Nations, the forerunner of the world body, met for the first time in Geneva in November 1920. The UN Charter was adopted on June 26, 1945.

(Report by Denis Balibouse. Written by Stephanie Nebehay. Edited in Spanish by Lucila Sigal)