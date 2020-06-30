This virus continues to plague the auto industry and it seems to take a long time until everything is back to normal.

He Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) is an annual automobile show that takes place in March in Geneva, Switzerland, this show is presented at the Palexpo, a convention center located next to the Geneva Cointrin International Airport.

This year’s Show was canceled to prevent the spread or spread of COVID-19, unfortunately the organizers They also ruled out the 2021 edition as the auto industry goes through a crisis due to the pandemic.

The official page of the auto show in a statement said: “The Committee and the Foundation Board have decided not to organize an event in 2021: the majority of GIMS exhibitors who participated in a survey stated that they would probably not participate in an edition of 2021 and that they would rather have a GIMS in 2022. The automotive sector is currently going through a difficult phase and exhibitors need time to recover from the effects of the pandemic. Furthermore, it is far from certain that the current health situation would allow the organization of an event that would attract more than 600,000 visitors and 10,000 journalists next spring. ”

The GIMS is the largest public event organized in Switzerland and is generally a really big economic ticket. It will certainly be a blow after two years of having the event canceled.

This virus continues to plague the auto industry and it seems to take a long time until everything is back to normal.

***

It may interest you: