Genetic predisposition to schizophrenia may increase the risk of psychosis from cannabis use

Cannabis users have long been known to develop psychosis more often than non-users, but what is still not entirely clear is whether cannabis actually causes psychosis and, if so, who is most at risk A new study published in the journal Translational Psychiatry by researchers at King’s College London (UK) helps shed light on both issues.

Research shows that while cannabis users had higher rates of psychotic experiences than non-users overall, the difference was especially pronounced among those with a high genetic predisposition to schizophrenia.

“These results are significant because they are the first evidence we’ve seen that people who are genetically prone to psychosis could be disproportionately affected by cannabis. “And since the genetic risk score is still in its infancy, the true influence of genetics on the cannabis-psychosis relationship may be even greater of what we have found here, “explains the study’s lead author, Dr. Michael Wainberg.

Using data from the UK Biobank, a large-scale biomedical database containing detailed genetic and health information on participants, the authors analyzed the relationship between genetics, cannabis use and psychotic experiences in more than 100,000 people.

Each person reported their frequency of cannabis use in the past and whether they had ever had various types of psychotic experiences, such as auditory or visual hallucinations. The researchers also rated each person’s genetic risk for schizophrenia, looking at which of their DNA mutations were more common among schizophrenia patients than the general population.

In general, people who had used cannabis had a 50% more likely to report on psychotic experiences than people who had not. However, this increase was not uniform across the study group: among the fifth of the participants with the highest genetic risk scores for schizophrenia it was 60 percent, and among the fifth with the lowest scores it was only 40 percent.

In other words, people genetically predisposed to schizophrenia had a disproportionately higher risk of suffer psychotic experiences if they also had a history of cannabis use.