Genesis X Concept, anticipating the master lines of the next luxury Hyundai

Genesis It is Hyundai’s premium trim division, as is Toyota’s Lexus and Nissan’s Infiniti. Sometimes they have tried in Europe with large sedans, but without success. For this reason, the firm bets heavily on other markets, such as the United States. There the Genesis X Concept, a 2 + 2 electric coupe in prototype form that, according to the brand, represents Californian car culture.

The X Concept emphasizes the design elements characteristic of the Genesis brand, such as the thematic “Two Lines” (“Two Lines”) that surrounds the entire vehicle, both inside and out. Particularly interesting are the headlights, which “cross” the wheel arch and end in parallel right at the front door closing line. Headlights flank the brand’s shield-shaped grille, while lower down, “double-layer” bumper air intakes help cool batteries and other critical components.

And just looking from the front, the hood lacks any tight lines or gaps, which Genesis says gives the coupe a more “sensual” look. Moving towards the rear, which in turn is shaped like a horseshoe depending on the brand, the bilinear theme is reproduced again in the lights, which are embedded in an oval that acts as both a spoiler and a bumper. In general, it is attractive see how simple and elegant the set is, without unnecessary (and often false) air intakes, complex sheet metal folds and the like.

As a curiosity, the teal exterior tone Lençóis Blue, is inspired by the lagoons of the Maranhenses National Park in Brazil, where a single lake is created during the rainy season. “The Genesis X Concept can be described as the ultimate vision of athletic elegance, Genesis’ inherent design language,” he says. SangYup Lee, director of global design for the brand. “From now on, when you see two lines, you will think of a Genesis,” adds the company executive. And we can see the latest models as in the GV80.

Inside, the Genesis X Concept cleverly blends classic with modern. Screens, like all current vehicles, are still around here, but they are heavily minimized and wrapped in a leather surface that surrounds the cockpit, just as we would expect from an old-school sports car. The rest too it is minimalist and tasteful. The air nozzles, for example, are hidden in the upper part of the instrument panel, of course, again addressing the theme of the two lines.

On the other hand, the screen in charge of managing functions such as the navigation system and air conditioning, and the gear selector on glass which integrates the settings of the driving modes, add a touch of high-tech to the interior. The sportier touch is provided by the seats, which are bucket-type and have four-point harnesses. Having the driver’s seat in a Scottish brown hue and the passenger seat in a navy green helps emphasize the unique design as a prototype, the company states.

Since this is a prototype, Genesis has not disclosed any technical specifications over the coupe. However, when the South Korean manufacturer moves into the electric vehicle space, it will make use of the Hyundai Group’s E-GMP platform, the same one that is underneath the new Hyundai IONIQ 5 and the Kia EV6. Most likely, it could run from 0 to 100 km / h in less than four seconds and have a range of more than 500 km. But that is not important. May Genesis put it into production and bring it to Europe.

