Genesis will arrive in Europe this summer

What Genesis is the luxury brand of Hyundai Motor Group does not take us by surprise. The Korean manufacturer has been launching premium cars under this signature for several years in some markets such as the United States. Although from the beginning it was raised as a global brand and now it is time to begin its expansion. It is confirmed that will arrive in Europe this summer of 2021 to bring new life to various segments, as they will have some interesting news available.

It should be clarified that, at first, the Genesis will begin to be sold only in three countries: UK, Germany and Switzerland. Later they intend to expand to others, although they have not specified their roadmap. What they have confirmed is that they will bring a quite different business model and that the shopping experience will be very exclusive. They will not have a large dealer network to sell their models, but a service similar to what Tesla offers.

This means that the Genesis will be sold online or through Genesis Studios. There will only be three official centers, one for each country, which will be located in London, Munich and Zurich. With that they make sure to promote comfort, trust and transparency; having the same price for all users. They also want to value the home delivery and collection or in the office to break with the traditional system.

All cars will have included five-year warranty, maintenance, roadside assistance, courtesy car and software updates. The after-sales service will also have that collection and home delivery that we mentioned. Each owner will be assigned a brand personal assistant to manage all your needs, offering a more personal experience that aims to achieve outstanding quality.

The Genesis models Available in Europe this summer initially will be the G80 and GV80, a high-end sedan and SUV. They will be followed shortly by the new G70 and GV70. There will also be room for your first electric cars, which will be the Electrified G80 and two other models, one of them on the new exclusive platform for electricians.