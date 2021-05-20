Genesis: the story of the premium Hyundai

Competing with Mercedes, BMW and Audi has always been the dream of many automakers. But now, a new firm created by Hyundai, aims to succeed where many others have failed, it is called Genesis and today we are going to discover what is really hidden behind this new premium brand and if it will really be able to achieve what it has set out to do.

Who is Genesis?

Genesis was born as a car manufacturer in 2015 as the most ambitious and risky bet of Hyundai Motor Group, the Korean automobile giant that manages the Hyundai and Kia brands.

The goal of creating this premium brand is twofold. First get a better brand image that benefits all the group’s firms, And in second place, build cars that deliver higher profit margins. This recipe is the holy grail of all car manufacturers, and therefore rare is the group that does not have, or try to have, a premium manufacturer in its portfolio.

Genesis G70 MK1

And to bring Genesis to life, Hyundai did not walk around with hot cloths, putting a blank check on the table and recruiting relevant figures from the automotive industry in terms of design, business strategy and engineering. Figures that, in fact, came from key divisions and projects at Mercedes, BMW or Audi.

With just 6 years of life, Genesis has already managed to sell more than half a million cars, beginning its journey in South Korea, a market that is obviously its main buyer today.. If you remember the Gannam Style video clip, Genesis perfectly represents that idea of ​​Korean luxury that was parodied. But in addition to its local market, Genesis also has a presence in the United States, a country where its growth is constant and is already considered a real alternative to other premium firms, making the leap to China recently and announcing its disembark in Europe this summer.

Genesis logo

Therefore, we can say that Genesis is not bluffing, and although it has a rather long and difficult road to travel, Hyundai is willing to burn all the money it takes to get a slice of the premium cake.

Hyundai genesis mk1

What cars does Genesis make?

The first car to use the Genesis designation was actually a saloon that still bore the Hyundai name. East The first car was called Hyundai Genesis, it was launched in 2008 and it was the Korean brand’s first real attempt to offer aspirational cars.. In parallel, there was even a sports car under the name of Genesis Coupé, but as expected the sales were testimonial, and the problem with these more premium cut cars was that the Hyundai emblem was still too heavy.

Hyundai genesis mk2

A) Yes, Facing a second attempt in 2013, he opted to reinvent the Hyundai Genesis from a formula where the Hyundai brand practically disappeared, a much more sober and elegant design was introduced, and for the first time a new specific emblem was used.

Genesis G90

Taking this course, it was not long before the decision to cut ties with the parent company to create a truly independent brand. A) Yes, Genesis began its solo journey in 2015 with the launch of the Genesis G80, a car that was actually the Hyundai Genesis that was already on the market. However, the consolidation of the brand came in 2017 with the arrival of the G90, which was nothing more than a huge luxury saloon destined to compete with cars such as the Mercedes S-Class, the Audi A8 or the BMW 7 Series. 2020, this huge luxury saloon was redesigned to release the characteristic image that gives life to all the models of the brand at the moment, remaining as the great flagship of the brand; although we already anticipate that it will not have a presence in Europe.

What will therefore be the cars that Genesis will bring to Europe? Without risking too much, it has bet on insurance developing a range consisting solely of saloons and SUVs.

Genesis G80

Starting with the saloons, and using the Mercedes range as a comparative example, the smallest and most affordable model is the Genesis G70, a model that will be the alternative to the Mercedes C-Class. Above is the Genesis G80, a car destined to compete with the Mercedes E-Class and CLS and that also has just released a 100% electric version seeking to rival the Tesla Model S.

Genesis GV70

Once we move on to the SUV offer, what we find are two other cars, but clearly the most important if Genesis wants to achieve a remarkable sales volume in Europe. The first is the Genesis GV70, a new-to-market mid-size SUV that will seek to compete with the Mercedes GLC. The second model is the Genesis GV80, a larger SUV intended to compete with the Mercedes GLE.

As a curiosity, Genesis has also presented its first exclusive car for Europe: the Genesis G70 Shooting Brake. It is about a family of sports dyes that aims to scratch sales in the family category, a market of great relevance in the old continent. However, A sixth model is yet to be known, a crossover design electric car, which will be the premium vision for the new IONIQ 5 and Kia EV6..

Genesis GV80

And to finish this point, it is necessary to take a look at the technical section, a crucial aspect since we are talking about cars that have to face the most successful in the market. The basis of Genesis today are 4 and 6 cylinder gasoline engines with powers of up to 375 hp, but in Europe we will even see a 2.0 turbodiesel 200 hp. Developed from its own platforms, the entire range has an automatic transmission and propulsion or all-wheel drive configuration. The absence of plug-in hybrid versions is surprising, although it seems that Genesis intends to make the leap to the electric car directly.

Genesis G70 Shooting Brake

Will Genesis succeed?

Signatures like Lexus, Jaguar, Infiniti, Acura, Cadillac or Lincoln have been trying for years to achieve the sales and profit figures that the German trio sign around the world year after year. In fact, even some of these brands have tried to compete in Europe directly, signing resounding failures like those of Cadillac, or the most recent of Infiniti. While the United States or China are markets where the hegemony of German firms is not so pronounced, Europe is a very tough nut to crack.

To overcome this barrier, Genesis’ strategy is to offer a wide range of bodies, which also highlights the quality of construction, technology and, of course, personality. Older, there are others two key factors that Genesis seems to be taking great care of since its inception: reliability and customer service, two very important elements that in other manufacturers are real headaches today, as is the case with Jaguar.

Having said that, Genesis’s big problem is the brand image, or rather, the absence of a brand image. The ingredients in his recipe seem solid enough to convince, even more so with Hyundai and Kia as examples of how to reinvent a car manufacturer and get it right. However, we insist, Genesis starts from scratch in every way and the public not only has to discover the brand, but be willing to pay for one of their cars.

In Europe, Genesis will officially start selling its cars this summer in Germany, the UK and Switzerland., but we fear that in Spain we will have to wait until 2022, if not 2023, to see their cars rolling through our streets.

Well known in detail to this new premium manufacturer, what do you think? Will Genesis be able to compete face to face with Mercedes, BMW and Audi?