Genesis, the premium Hyundai, arrives in Europe: all the details

The landing of Genesis in Europe is now official. Hyundai Motor Group’s premium firm announces its official launch for the month of June, thus kicking off its most ambitious project since it was created in 2015. The goal? Stand up without half measures to Mercedes, BMW and Audi, seeking to position itself as the premium manufacturer of non-German reference. As we say, Genesis does not have it easy at all, but the new Korean manufacturer intends to bet heavily with its entire range of sedans and SUVs, as well as important developments such as its new electric cars.

Founded in 2015, Genesis aims to become the main rival of German premium firms

To compete face to face with Mercedes, Audi and BMW is something that other brands such as Lexus, Jaguar or Volvo have been trying for many years, brands with enough history and pedigree to have been left with a piece of the cake, but still achieve sales figures well below the German trio. This ambitious battle has also had very famous failures such as that of Cadillac, or that of Infiniti more recently, but at Hyundai they are convinced that Genesis may be the exception that proves the rule and for that reason they are willing to go all out in the old continent.

* Genesis G80 Electrified

Genesis plans in Europe

The first announcement made by Genesis was in April 2020, and although the forecasts were truncated by COVID 19, finally It will be this June 2021 when Genesis sales officially begin. This marketing It will start in only 3 countries: Germany, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, opening there the first official concessions of the brand on European soil. In addition, Genesis intends to carry out this launch in a staggered manner, so in this first phase the only two models that will be available will be the Genesis G80 and Genesis GV80. To be clear about its positioning in key Audi, the G80 is a direct rival of cars like the Audi A6 / A7 Sportback, while the GV80 is a direct rival of the Audi Q7.

Later we will see more models such as the G70 and GV70 arrive, the GV70 being a key piece to boost the brand’s sales given its positioning as an alternative to cars such as the Mercedes GLC, Audi Q5 or BMW X3. However, the Genesis bet will not end there, as the Korean premium brand has also confirmed the launch of two electric cars. The first of these will be the recently discovered G80 Electrified, while the second will be a brand new car that will be based on the group’s E-GMP platform, the same one that gives life to the IONIQ 5 and KIA EV6 with up to 585 hp. and 480 km of WLTP atonomy.

* Genesis GV70

To reaffirm its commitment to the old continent, Genesis has remarked that the cars that will be sold here carry behind them a development and tuning carried out specifically for the European customer, pointing to Hyundai’s technical center located next to the Nürburgring circuit and the tests carried out throughout 15 different European countries. Genesis mules have been doing kilometers on European roads for years, although it was impossible to know the destination market of these units.

* Genesis GV80

Buy a Genesis in Spain: When?

When will Genesis be in Spain? That is the great question that remains unanswered. 2021 will not be the time, since the expansion of Genesis will be gradual, betting on the markets with the greatest potential. That said, taking into account that 2022 will be a key year for Genesis with the arrival of its first two electric cars and the GV70, It seems logical to think that European expansion will accelerate by 2023 reaching more countries; countries among which Spain would already be.

Source: AutoNews