Genesis publishes the first “spy” images of its new G70 Wagon

Since the SUV’s burst into the automotive industry, and our lives, customer preferences have changed. Until then, those looking for a lot of cargo space kept their eyes on the relatives, minivans or vans. Not now, now they prefer the all-road over these proposals more adapted to their needs. That, not to mention that they have also finished with another segment, that of saloons.

Reflections aside, It seems that the family versions or Station Wagon are coming back into fashion. We are seeing this “resurrection” by the way the brands proceed, although some do it covertly by baptizing them as Shooting Brake. Premium firms are no strangers to this change and one of the brands that will get on this bandwagon is Genesis. Yes, because it advertises a new G70 Wagon for Europe.

The Genesis G70 Wagon still has no official date to hit the market

The Genesis G70 It is one of the premium sedans of segment D minority in the US. It hit the market in 2017 and has since positioned itself as an alternative to its Bavarian and Japanese rivals. A few months ago he received a restyling to update its aesthetics and equipment. But also, now that the Hyundai subsidiary wants to make the leap to the European market, they announce the arrival of a versatile family body.

Rumors about its possible development increased when some photographers captured several units making validation test. From then until now, the only information there was about it was limited to mere rumors. But thanks to the European division of Genesis we have been able to see the first official “spy” photos of the new G70 Wagon. Yes, because the unit they have shown is loaded with camouflage in the rear area.

As you can see in the images, the line of the G70 Wagon changes with respect to its sedan brother. Especially in the slope that marks the fall of the roof or the integration of this with the rear window and the gate. Nor can we ignore the spoiler that crowns the rear window or the format of the “C” pillar. The LED optics they maintain the divided format that we already know from the sedan version. In any case, in the absence of seeing him without camouflage, he seems muscular and very dynamic.

For now, the Genesis G70 Wagon does not have an official arrival date., although these images mark the beginning of his public debut. We will have to wait a bit to find out what will be the range that will animate it in Europe or what will be its equipment possibilities. Not in vain, knowing that the US is giving everything, in the Old Continent it should be the same, or more ambitious. Don’t you think? Would you buy it?

Source – Genesis Europe by Instagram