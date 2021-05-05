Genesis (Hyundai’s premium brand) lands in Europe this summer

Enlarge

The Korean group finally dares to introduce its luxury brand, Genesis, in Europe. His arrival is just around the corner and he will bring with him a wide catalog of models.

The Hyundai-Kia Group has been preparing the landing of its premium brand, Genesis, in the European market. In this time we have been getting to know some models that will make up the range of the Korean firm, but now we know that it will surely be in summer when the first units begin to arrive at dealerships in our country. It is possible that this name sounds familiar to you from the model that until 2017 Hyundai marketed in Spain within the segment of representation saloons. There was also a coupe variant. Both resorted to an extraordinary 3.8-liter V6 that came to declare up to 350 hp in the last. However, Genesis is already an independent brand dedicated to luxury, comfort and distinction that, for example, in the United States is achieving more than deserved success.

Models that will arrive with the new Genesis brand

With this debut, the premiere of new models such as the G70, G80, G90, GV70 and GV80rivals respectively of the Audi A4, A7, A8, Q5 and Q7, among others. This portfolio could continue to grow with new models of smaller sizes.

Thus, Hyundai follows the path of other Asian manufacturers by launching its premium products division in the Old Continent as Toyota, Nissan or Honda did before with their Lexus, Infiniti and Acura. Of all of them, the only ones that have managed to consolidate have been those of Aichi, but everything suggests that the Koreans have well studied the scheme they have to follow to continue on the path of triumph, something that they do not stop savoring with the current catalogs of both Hyundai and Kia.

Regarding the appointments of the people who will lead the brand in Europe, not much information has yet emerged. However, it does appear that the In charge of Sales and After Sales will be the Spanish Enrique Lorenzana, former Aston Martin.