Genesis gv80 g80 five star euro ncap

Euro NCAP revealed the most recent results of its crash tests for the Genesis G80 and GV80, Citroën C4 and its electric variant ë-C4, while the BMW 4 Series Coupé and Convertible inherited much of the results obtained by the BMW 3 Series evaluated in 2019 with which they share most of their construction.

Both Genesis models earned the top five-star rating, with the G80 sedan standing out for a sturdy structure and good protection for adult occupants and children in the different types of impact. The driving assistants performed well in the tests as did the protection of vulnerable road users in the event of a collision with them.

Genesis G80 Euro NCAP

Sharing the platform with the sedan, the Genesis GV80 SUV’s rating was identical in the protection sections for adults (91%) and children (87%), and with slightly lower score on driving aids (from 91% sedan to 88%). The greatest difference occurred in the protection of vulnerable road users (66% compared to 77% of the G80) because in the event of hitting a pedestrian, the protection of the pelvis was classified as poor.

Genesis GV80 Euro NCAP

For its part, the new Citroën C4 was evaluated in both its gasoline and electric versions, and with standard equipment that includes systems such as autonomous braking, achieving an overall rating of four stars. Among the Euro NCAP annotations were a poor protection to the front passenger’s left leg in the event of a frontal hit as well as an exaggerated movement of the passengers towards the opposite side of the vehicle in the event of a side impact.

Protection for vulnerable road users was generally good, although it was rated as poor in case the pedestrian ends up hitting the windshield pillars. Likewise, the autonomous braking system of the Citroën C4 was classified as marginal because it was only able to avoid or mitigate the impact in a few cases.

Citroën C4 Euro NCAP

Michiel van Ratingen, Euro NCAP Secretary General highlighted the performance of both Genesis models, adding that “Citroën achieved a respectable four-star result for the new C4, but left us with the impression that with a little more careful engineering it could have been much better”.

Finally, Euro NCAP also communicated that the BMW 4 Series Coupé and Convertible they were evaluated only in some aspects to make sure they could maintain the rating of five stars received by the Series 3 in 2019, model with which they share almost everything. They also announced that the ratings for the Skoda Octavia, Volkswagen Golf, Renault Captur and Opel Grandland X were extended to apply to their respective hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants.