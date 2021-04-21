Genesis G80 Electrified: Maximum luxury + electricity = greater exclusivity

The Genesis G80 It is one of the most exclusive premium sedans in the E segment on the market. Not only is it because its sales level is very low, but also because it is part of a recently created brand. The Hyundai Group is determined to stand up to firms like Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz and for this it is carrying out a broad offensive. Especially in two main areas: the SUV’s segment and total electrification.

The latter paradigm is the one that has led her to develop the Genesis G80 Electrified. As its name suggests, this is a “battery-powered” version of the latest generation of the G80. His official debut took place, as we had guessed, in the Shanghai Auto Show. Therefore, they do not lose interest in settle in China, one of the most prone markets for this type of vehicle. It remains to be seen if his technique and technology give him luck …

renderAd (, 44162);

The Genesis G80 Electrified offers 272 kW of power, all-wheel drive and fast charging at 350 kW

As you can see in the images, the Genesis G80 Electrified aesthetics stays true to the concept seen in the thermal version. The novelty lies in the addition of a cover for the charging port on the front grill. This element becomes completely fairing, improving air flow and reducing aerodynamic drag. The rear bumper It is a new design, leaving behind the exhaust outlets of the rest of the versions of the range.

Regarding the powertrain, the Genesis G80 Electrified uses two electric motors, one on each axis. In this way, you can switch between propulsion (to save energy) or all-wheel drive. The combined power of both impellers is 272 kW (370 hp) and a torque of 700 Nm. Both engines are powered by a lithium ion battery, although its energy capacity is unknown for now.

renderAd (, 36166);

Genesis indicates that autonomy(according to the NEDC protocol) is more than 500 kilometers. In addition, it points out that it offers an acceleration from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour of 4.9 seconds. All in all, the Genesis G80 Electrified has bidirectional charging (V2L) and possibility of fast charge to 350 kW. In addition, as a novelty it has a solar roof with photovoltaic cells that allow to recover energy and increase the autonomy of the battery.

The rest of Genesis G80 Electrified technical details We will meet them in a few months. Hyundai’s premium firm wants to have it on sale at the end of this year, so they will not publish more data until a later date. We will have to see what Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz do, although you don’t have to be a lynx to know that they still have a lot of advantage. Would you buy it if it were sold in Europe?

Source – Genesis



















