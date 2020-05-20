The first units will hit the market in the second half of the year

It offers three different engines, one Diesel and two gasoline

The Genesis G80 2021 is a saloon from the South Korean manufacturer. Introduced in March 2020, it will debut first in the US market. It will be available from $ 48,725 in its access version, which in exchange is about 44,500 euros.

The G80 2021 is the new saloon from Hyundai’s luxury car subsidiary, with a design inspired by the Genesis GV80. Among its rivals are names such as the Audi A6, the BMW 5 Series or the Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

GENESIS G80 2021: EXTERIOR

The Genesis G80 2021 It has a length of 4.99 meters, a width of 1.93 and a height of 1.47. The wheelbase is 3.01 meters, exactly the same as that of the previous model.

The aesthetics of the Korean model contemplate more sporty solutions than usual in this segment. The grill is large and pentagonal in shape. The brand logo is placed on it, while on the sides of the brand there are sharp optics each divided into two.

The side of the Genesis G80 2021 It features a sharp waistline, plus a fairly aggressive roof drop more typical of a coupe. The tires are 20 inches in diameter.

In the rear appears the word Genesis in large dimensions, a small spoiler over the boot lid and two trapezoidal exhaust outlets.

GENESIS G80 2021: INTERIOR

The interior of the Genesis G80 2021 It oozes luxury, good finishes and technology. The digital dashboard, which is 12.3 inches, has a rev counter whose needle increases counterclockwise, something that does not happen with the speedometer.

The multimedia system has a 14.5-inch screen.

Genesis ensures that the G80 2021 offers more headroom and legroom for occupants.

GENESIS G80 2021: MECHANICS

The Genesis G80 2021 offers three different engines, one Diesel and two gasoline. The first is a 2.2-liter four-cylinder that delivers 210 horsepower and a maximum torque of 441 Newton meter. The lightest of the gasoline is a 2.5-liter turbo with four cylinders that develops 304 horsepower and 421 Newton meter. Above is the 3.5 V6 biturbo 380 horsepower and 530 Newton meter.

Each of the engines is associated with an automatic transmission, while the traction system is rear or total depending on the version.

The Genesis G80 2021 debuts a new platform, which together with a body made partially of aluminum allows a saving of 110 kilos compared to its predecessor.

The electronic suspension is optional, and works hand in hand with cameras and sensors to adapt in real time to road conditions.

GENESIS G80 2021: PRICE

The Genesis G80 2021 will be available starting at $ 48,725 in its access version, which is the 300-horsepower 2.5-liter turbo engine. In exchange, they are 44,500 euros. The Advanced finish stands at $ 53,325 —48,750 euros— and the Prestige at $ 57,625 —52,500 euros.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 05/20/2020 Prices confirmed for the United States. 03/30/2020 Genesis reveals the first images and information of the G80 2020.

