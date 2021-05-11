Genesis g70 shooting brake next presentation

At the end of last week Genesis confirmed that it is working on a version shooting brake, or wagon, of your G70 sedan by developing some images of a camouflaged unit. While only what would be the new rear was shown, Kolesa’s digital artists have already ventured out with a render of what could be the final product.

The truth is that being based on the well-known sedan, and that it was updated in October of last year, the front of the Genesis G70 Shooting Brake, or wagon, or whatever they are going to call it, will be practically the same. The same will happen with the side at least up to the rear doors where the changes for the new rear part would begin.

Looking then at the rear end proposed by Kolesa it is not difficult to think that it could well be the final design of the Genesis G70 wagon. As in the sedan the brake lights are divided into two horizontal sectionsOnly here they become part of the rear hatch, and in the lower part the diffuser would have a double exhaust outlet on each side.

The interior of the Genesis G70 wagon should not have major changes compared to the sedan either (in addition to the rear, of course) and the same would happen with the mechanical part, where the same options would be offered: a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder for entry versions and a 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 for the tops; a diesel is not ruled out either.

Until now Genesis hasn’t even given clues as to when it plans to launch the G70 wagon. but judging by the camouflaged images and the fact that finally the changes regarding the sedan are not so significant, we do not believe that the date is too far away.

Genesis G70 Shooting Brake, render Kolesa