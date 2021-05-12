Genesis g70 shooting brake launch

After seeing the renders of Kolesa based on some camouflaged images revealed by the same brand, yesterday we told you that the final version of the Genesis G70 Shooting Brake should not delay and, said and done, today the brand officially revealed it and announced that it will debut in the European market midyear.

Retaining the same 4.68 meters long, 1.85 meters wide, 1.40 meters high and the 2.83 meter wheelbase of the sedan, the Genesis G70 Shooting Brake will arrive for compete directly with the Audi A4 Avant, Mercedes-Benz C-Class Estate and BMW 3 Series Touring in the niche segment of compact station wagons.

Despite keeping those same measurements, the new shape of the Genesis 70 Shooting Brake allowed him to increase the capacity of the trunk by 40% compared to sedan, space that can be increased even more thanks to the fact that the backs of the rear bench are foldable in a 40/20/40 ratio.

Regarding the design we can say that it is practically a confirmation of what we had already seen, noticing changes only in the tailpipes and perhaps the rear wing. In the same way, and as we expected, the interior design of the Genesis G70 Shooting Brake is inherited from the sedan. Of course, the brand has not yet shown the new trunk.

In the same way The brand has not confirmed prices or what the engines will be with which the Genesis G70 Shooting Brake will offer but the latter would be inherited from the sedan, that is, the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder with a choice of rear drive or all-wheel drive and, perhaps, the 3.3-liter twin turbo V6 with 365 horses power.

