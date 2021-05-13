Genesis G70 Shooting Brake: Conquering Europe on a “Wagon”

One of the good things about automotive sector the thing is brands must continually reinvent themselves. The saying already says “Shrimp that falls asleep, the current carries it”. Since the dawn of industry, one invention has replaced another and another, and so on. We can also apply the same to market segments, since brands pick them up, release and combine them as they think best. Until you get to fashion SUV or the Shooting Brake…

Market atomization has forced brands to explore new market niches. One of the oldest is that of the Shooting Brake. Not surprisingly, the last model that was sold, with these characteristics is the Volkswagen Sciroco. Well, Mercedes-Benz resurrected it with the CLA and Kia did the same with the new Ceed. Now, it is Hyundai’s premium signature that gives it a twist with the exclusive Genesis G70 Shooting Brake.

The Genesis G70 Shooting Brake will arrive in Europe this summer …

Of Genesis G70 Shooting Brake we spoke a few days ago. Rather, from G70 Wagon which is what this model should be called. You know the reasons why, so we are going to focus on the information that Hyundai’s premium firm wants us to know, for now. And for this we will look at the images they have posted, revealing the work carried out by the South Korean firm’s design team.

Input, the G70 Shooting Brake keeps the same size as its brother. Thus, the length is 4.68 meters by 1.85 meters wide and 1.4 meters high. For its part, the wheelbase is 2.83 meters. The main difference between one model and another is esthetic and, of course, it affects the rear and some design elements on the side. Especially in the descending roof line and glazed area.

We will not ignore the quadruple optics, the front grill or the sports bumper. The floating spoiler adds a touch of dynamism to the set like the exclusive alloy wheels. Finally we have the optics «Two Lines» from the rear that extend through the gate. Not surprisingly, this obvious aesthetic improvement helps the Loading capacity is 40 percent higher than in the sedan.

Another advantage of the G70 Shooting Brake is the rear bench divided into three: 40:20:40. The rest of the elements that make up the cabin remains intact with respect to its brother, although there could be differences in terms of equipment. With everything, its arrival on the European market has no official date, although we know it will take place this summer. Let the A4, Series 3 and Class C Estate tremble….

Later we will have new data …

Source – Genesis