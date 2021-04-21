Genesis Electrified G80: the first electric from Genesis

The Genesis G80 is not the flagship of Genesis – the Hyundai’s premium vehicle division – but it is postulated as one of its most recognizable and sold products. This traditional saloon with dimensions comparable to those of an Audi A6 or a BMW 5 Series boasts a design loaded with personality, a quality built interior and has been chosen to be Genesis’ first production electric car. At the moment, everything indicates that we will have to wait for the beautiful Genesis X coupe to hit the streets.

Genesis’ first electric car is not an electric car built from scratch as an electric car. Is a platform adaptation of the Genesis G80 internal combustion. Although Genesis could develop an electric car built on the Hyundai-KIA Group’s e-GMP platform, that car won’t arrive for a while. And when it arrives, it will possibly be in SUV format. At the moment, the Genesis Electrified G80 is what we have. At a technical level, it has the propulsion from two electric motors.

It is not a dedicated electric, it employs a modified internal combustion platform.

Combined, these two engines develop 365 hp of power and a maximum torque of 700 Nm. Giving the best of themselves, they allow the saloon to do 0 to 100 km / h in 4.9 seconds. To achieve better efficiency, when its action is not necessary, the front axle is disconnected and the vehicle is driven by a single engine. Although it does not mount the e-GMP platform, from this modular kit it inherits the 800 volt electrical system, with which it reaches a peak recharging power of up to 350 kW.

The size of the battery has not been, for the moment, communicated by the Korean brand. We know that its battery recharges to 80% in just 22 minutes, and that its NEDC range is 500 km. Fortunately, we also know his autonomy according to the EPA cycle, much more realistic, and reduced to 427 km. Therefore, we can estimate that your battery will have a net capacity of around 80 kWh. Lastly, this Electrified G80 is compatible with the V2L (Vehicle to Load) protocol, which allows the vehicle to act as an electrical supply, at a maximum power of 3.6 kW.

The car’s charging socket has been camouflaged in the grille.

To ensure maximum comfort on board, the Electrified G80 has an active noise cancellation system. On an aesthetic level, the only difference with other G80s is an occluded grille. It can be ordered in Matira Blue or Dark Green Two-Tone colors, and inside it has increased the load of materials of synthetic and recycled origin, in pursuit of greater perceived sustainability. In the roof, a solar panel is responsible for harnessing the sun’s energy as support to charge your batteries.

Its price or date of commercialization has not been announced.