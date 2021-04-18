Genesis announces the presentation of its new electric model [vídeo]

The latest teaser of Hyundai’s premium division is a new announcement of the arrival of its future electric model, although we are no longer so clear with which product line it is related, as this latest video published is quite ambiguous in that regard.

Genesis has just published a new video as a preview of the presentation of its future electric vehicle. Although this has been quite cryptic and provokes more questions than answers, because if the last similar announcements of this Hyundai premium seal seemed to be advancing the electric variant of the Genesis GV70, the truth is that this last video does not make anything clear which model is going to be presented in Shanghai these days.

No specific model appears in the video-teaser, but various silhouettes that correspond to the different types of the brand’s catalog, both sedans and crossovers, and there are even some fragments in which the new Genesis X Concept appears, the saloon prototype that was unveiled just a few weeks ago.

The latest teaser for Genesis’ electric.

Mysterious teaser



So with this video in hand It is practically impossible for us to point out which model is being advertised by the Korean company. In principle, practically its entire range will have 100% electric variants, so it could be one of its large sedans or the aforementioned Genesis GV70 crossover. What is certain is that the coupe that was presented last March will not have a production variant only a couple of weeks after its presentation, so we should not count on it being related to the Genesis X Concept .

The previous similar teaser released by the Korean company it showed some of the features of the Genesis GV70e, but now we can’t even claim that this new announcement is related to that crossover.

Upcoming Introductions of this Hyundai Premium Seal should be the Genesis GV70e, Genesis GV60e and Genesis G80e, so any of these could be the model that will be unveiled on April 19 at the Shanghai Auto Show 2021. An event that opens its doors on April 21, but that on April 19 begins its dedicated days to the press and related professionals.

