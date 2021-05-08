Genesis announces the official date of its landing in the European market

When Hyundai announced that it would create a premium signature many put their hands to their heads. Among the reasons that came to light to classify this movement as madness there were three very clear. One, the most obvious, had to do with the dominance of Bavarian firms in the premium area of ​​the market. The second, with the need for improvement in quality, technology and mechanics that Hyundai itself had yet to experience.

Lastly, there was talk of high economic cost that would be its launch. All in all, those responsible for the Hyundai Group tied the knot on their heads and on November 4, 2015 they founded Genesis. In the almost six years that it has been active, it has achieved its objectives, although in markets such as the US or South Korea. Your arrival in China will take place shortly and for your landing in Europe there is already an official date. Will he be able to convince us …?

Genesis to land first in Germany, UK and Switzerland

The plans that Genesis has for the European market are ambitious, although at the same time restrained. According to the press release they have published, the first markets in which they will land are UK, Switzerland and Germany. It is logical, especially considering that they are the most important for premium firms. Later it is planned that they will extend their commercial network to other countries in the region, although they have not confirmed which ones.

The moment they have chosen to deploy their activity is the next summer. To bring their models closer to the public, they will open sales centers that they have called Genesis Studios. The first will be located at London, followed later by those of Munich or Zurich. In addition, they will have the help of new online tools that will allow them to sell their vehicles online through the web portals that they will open on the internet.

And you will wonder What Genesis models will be sold in Europe? Well from the outset the G80 Y GV80, although for this they have been developed in the technical center they have in Europe. Later the G70 Y GV70 and a series of dedicated models. It is speculated that it could be a G70-derived Shooting Brake. In addition, Hyundai’s premium firm has confirmed that up to two hundred percent electric models will arrive.

For their success to be solid they will offer the Genesis Five-Year Care Plan program. During the five years that this premium plan lasts, the vehicle will have a warranty, maintenance, roadside assistance, courtesy car and mapping and software updates over the air. The bet is risky and determined, but it will have to be seen with what prices they arrive and if the customers of Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz give them a chance.

Source – Genesis