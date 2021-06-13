Genes that explain neuronal death in epilepsy found

Jun 13, 2021 at 12:01 CEST

A study succeeds in identifying the genetic map, with the location of the genes in the brain, which explains how the death of neurons drift into episodes of epilepsy.

It may interest you: The pandemic increases epileptic seizures

The research, led by the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), was based on genomic analysis of the cells of the CA1 region of the hippocampus.

These findings allow a better understanding of this condition and thus establish a differential diagnosis with respect to other diseases with similar symptoms.

Quite a milestone

The study has been a methodological challenge, because brain tissue contains a high concentration of cells compared to other regions of the body.

Because of this, researchers have had to conduct a meticulous work cell by cell to reveal the genetic expression of each one of them.

To do this, they have applied two procedures advanced for taking biological samples:

The micro-dissection laser of a region of brain tissue and the sampling of single cell nuclei extracted from rat and mouse.

Together with them, different bioinformatic techniques have made it possible to identify genetic signatures of neurodegeneration.

That is, a gene set showing activity in degenerative processes.

On the other hand, they recorded the electrical activity of individual neurons and they found that some showed signs of hyperexcitability, characteristic of epilepsy.

The hyperexcitable neurons they tended to be of a certain type and to be located in the superficial sublayer of the brain.

“Interestingly, this map of hyperexcitability matches the neurodegeneration signature map& rdquor ;, explains Liset Menéndez de la Prida, lead author of the study.

Therefore, they conclude that the cells that support neurons, such as the microglia or the astrocytes, are responsible for the atrophy or sclerosis associated with epilepsy of the temporal lobe.

Microglia and astrocytes

The cells of the microglia they serve the immune system in the brain, preventing or repairing nerve tissue damage.

When damage occurs or a bacterial or viral infection occurs, the microglia are active fight and calls on other immune cells for help.

For their part, astrocytes control and regulate how effectively neurons communicate with each other.

They are located in the Central Nervous System, that is, in the brain and spinal cord.

Hippocampal sclerosis

Hippocampal sclerosis is characterized by death of specific neuron populations and exacerbated activation of other cell types resident in the brain.

Like the microglia and astrocytes already mentioned.

The cellular complexity of hippocampal sclerosis manifests itself in the selective death of certain neuronal types.

However, until now it was unknown why some neuronal types are more vulnerable than others.

Temporal lobe epilepsy and Alzheimer’s

The presence of sclerosis is essential to diagnose the temporal lobe epilepsy, the most common form of drug-resistant epilepsy.

When an episode of this pathology occurs it usually lasts from 30 seconds to 2 minutes.

The signs and symptom characteristic are the following:

Loss of awareness of surroundings Lip smacking Repeated swallowing and chewing Unusual movements with fingers

However, temporal lobe epilepsy is not due to a single cause. It can be caused by infections, brain injury, or genetic factors.

On the other hand, this hippocampal sclerosis is also present in some cases of dementias associated with the disease of Alzheimer’s.

Have been described subclinical crises (without motor manifestation) similar electrographically to those of temporal lobe epilepsy.

In some cases of Alzheimer’s, hippocampal atrophy is also seen, so the results of this study could be of relevance for the pathologies associated with the aging cerebral.