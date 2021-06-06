Genes make a dog your best friend

The tendency that dogs want to be the best friends of the human being comes from their genetic makeup.

According to new research, dogs carry in their genetic makeup the ability to socialize with humans.

Dogs are known for their ability to cooperate with humans and read our social cues. But are these skills biologically prepared? To find out, we tested 375 puppies at 8.5 weeks on 4 social cognition tasks

Dogs, social by nature

The phrase cannot be less exact. Dogs they are social by nature, since they are born they want to be our best friends.

When you talk to your dog and you think he understands you, and it even pats you, it may not be so unreal.

From puppies they are capable of develop many skills and help people.

These domestic animals, who are members of the family, understand much of the human language.

Even in the street, dogs can surprise with their social ability.

This social talent, which characterizes dogs when interacting with humans, has to do largely with their genes, this was demonstrated by a study recently published in the journal Current Biology.

The investigation

The researchers evaluated 375 puppy dogs eight weeks of age and found that many of their social skills emerge in their early stage of development.

This means that your social skills are related to your genetics.

They are born prepared biologically to live together and help human beings.

The results of the investigation yielded information showing that breeds such as the retriever, develop social skills and interest in human faces from eight weeks of age.

The researchers identified that genetic factors explain almost half of the variations in social skills of dogs.

Even before the cubs have a extensive coexistence or socialization with humans.

They learn from puppies

In addition, they recorded that puppies successfully use human gestures from an early age.

Like children, dogs are sensitive to the very clear signals that mark the communicative gestures.

To evaluate that social cognition, the researchers conducted measurements that evaluated spontaneous responses to gestural communication, approach, and social interaction with humans, as well as attention to human faces.

Tests

The gesture tracking tests showed that dogs show great sensitivity to human gestural communication that is not dependent on learning.

One of the tests consisted of a handler placing the puppy away from two glasses containing a reward, which they could not smell.

One of the tests consisted of a handler placing the puppy away from two glasses containing a reward, which they could not smell.

Then he would give him signals saying, “Puppy, look!” while making eye contact, and pointing and looking at the place that contained the reward.

In accordance with Emily Bray, researcher at the University of Arizona and lead author of the article, a key test they used was observing how well the animals understand human gestures finger pointing.

The puppies chose the correct glass 67% of the time, well above the 50% expected if they didn’t understand.

In another test, a small box was placed next to a container with a reward, as a way to mark or ‘blow’ the response to the puppies.

The result showed that 72% of the puppies they understood the clue and they got the reward.

Interest in humans

To corroborate interest in humans, an experimenter stood outside the testing area, looked at the pup, and recited a script using a voice that imitated the tone of a mother with a small child.

As he spoke, the experimenter timed the duration of the puppy's gaze toward his face.

As he spoke, the experimenter timed the duration of the puppy’s gaze toward his face.

The researcher then entered the testing area and stroked the puppy, only if it came within arm’s length.

They also recorded the time the puppy passed near the experimenter.

New Investigations

Statistical analysis showed that genetic factors account for 43% of the variation in capacity between cubs, comparable to the genetic basis of intelligence in humans.

Future research will focus on determining what genetic markers are those that correspond to these higher social skills.

