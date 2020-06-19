There are different levels of risk of becoming infected with the coronavirus and developing worse symptoms depending on blood type, The New England Journal of Medicine published.

A person’s blood group and other genetic factors may be related to the severity of coronavirus infection, according to European researchers looking for new clues as to why Covid-19 affects some much more than others.

The findings, published this week in The New England Journal of Medicine, suggest that people with type A blood have a higher risk of becoming infected with the coronavirus and developing worse symptoms.

At the peak of the epidemic in Europe, researchers analyzed the genes of more than 4,000 people to look for data that was common in those who became infected with the coronavirus and became seriously ill.

In the study they discovered that a group of genetic variants that are involved with immune responses are more common in people with severe Covid-19. These genes are also involved with a protein present on the cell surface called ACE2, which the coronavirus uses to enter and infect cells in the body.

The researchers, led by doctors Andre Franke, from the Christian-Albrecht-University in Kiel, Germany; and Tom Karlsen of the University of Oslo Hospital in Norway also found a relationship between Covid-19 severity and blood type.

The risk of Covid-19 leaving a person serious was 45 percent higher in people with blood group A than in those with other blood types. In people with type 0 it seemed to be 35 percent lower.

« The findings (…) provide specific cues about what pathological processes may be occurring in a severe (patient with) Covid-19, » Karlsen told . by email, stressing that more research is needed before the information is useful.

« The hope is that these and other findings (…) point the way to a deeper understanding of the biology of Covid-19, » director and genetics expert at the National Institutes of the United States, Francis Collins, wrote on his blog Thursday. . (Rts)