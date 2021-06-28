Generous Conor McGregor: Sponsor the Irish team for the next IMMAF Junior Championship

Conor McGregor makes sure the young people of Ireland have the MMA experience they deserve.

People say that McGregor has put Ireland on the MMA world map of its own accord. Yes, before the “Notorious” there were Irish fighters in the UFC and MMA all over the world, but McGregor is rising to stardom by helping grow the sport in that part of the world..

Now McGregor is doing its part to help the next generation. He is sponsoring the Irish youth team for the upcoming 2021 International Federation of Mixed Martial Arts Youth Championship.

«I wish the Irish team the best of luck in their quest for this year’s world championships.! ». McGregor said according to an IMAAF press release. “From the fighters to the coaches, I know that the future of our fighting nation is in excellent hands.Fight with the pride of the Emerald Isle, team! We are all with you. Good luck«.

McGregor is no stranger to generosity. It is known that in his day he donated to many causes, the money that the MMA star has given will be used to pay the registration fee and expenses of the 27 athletes and 20 coaches of the team.

The IMMAF event is open to ages 12-18 and It will take place this year in Sofia (Bulgaria), at the . Marinela. The event will take place from July 29 to August 1. In the final year of the competition, which was 2019, the Irish team competed and came in sixth place. The team left with nine medals. The winners that year were the United States team.

