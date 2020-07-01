Globally, more than 200 countries have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, they face challenges, social and economic and, one of the most sensitive issues in recent months is that of employment, one where the Generation Z It must be a special focus.

As a context, it must be considered that according to the International Labor Organization (ILO), it is estimated that during the second quarter the 14 percent hours of work by COVID-19, equivalent to 400 million jobs full time.

Currently, a large number of nations are implementing actions to gradually open their economies, and this includes job creation, which is why a large number of companies will need to recruit talent that contributes to reviving production chains. Among them, young people of generation Z will stand out for their way of seeing the world of work, so all business units should pay attention.

Why should companies attend Gen Z?

In this regard, a recent survey carried out by the National Society of High School Scholars in which 14,000 students participated in the United States revealed some of the main concerns and interests that this demographic group is about to enter their university studies and that will soon be seen reflected in labor relations.

Although it should be emphasized that there are social and economic differences with respect to each country, there are certainly constants that are shared, so companies should have to consider them in their recruitment plans.

In this sense, the survey carried out by the NSHSS identified some points that are worth highlighting:

Interested in health

According to the study, 30 percent of the respondents reported that they consider careers related to health; with science (29 percent); while 18 percent consider a career in business. But, the first area is the one that stands out the most in their job expectations since 37 percent expect to work in health or medicine, 17 percent in science and 17 percent in biotechnology.

Company and politics

It is not new to refer that for the consumer it is now equal or more important for a company to take a stand on its principles and values. In this case, the report states that Generation Z wants their employers to be socially responsible: in fact 62 percent indicate that it is very important to have women in leadership positions; 63 percent consider the same regarding racial diversity in leadership; while respect for human rights (40 percent), health (39 percent) and education (37 percent) are also issues of concern to them.

Skills

This is probably one of the conclusions that stand out the most from the study, as 72 percent of those surveyed indicate that their employer’s investment in developing tangible skills is what they consider most in a job. « The primary driver of future employment will be where they can acquire the skills they need to advance their careers, » said James Lewis, president of the NSHSS, quoted in Entrepreneur.

Benefits more than salary

For at least a couple of human resources specialists have defended the concept of emotional salary, that related to non-tangible benefits but which are just as important to stimulate work teams. “This may be the first generation to say that health care benefits are more important in a job. (…) Even more than salary or flexible working hours, ”said Lewis.

